Mayor's Commission presented final report on new $124M+ government building

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Mayor’s Commission on the new government and judicial building presented its final report to the Columbus City Council on Tuesday.

The Commission presented the report to Council in the Council Chambers at the Citizens Services Center located at 3111 Citizens way, Columbus, Georgia 31906.

Mayor Tomlinson says the project will cost more than $124 million.

Individual Commission members provided a brief overview of the report by speaking on their specific fields of involvement in the research and data collection process undertaken by the Commission as a whole.

Issues such as safety, security, and space needs are all identified as leading factoring in the conclusion of the Commission’s findings.

To view an electronic version of the report, click here.

