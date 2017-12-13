Suspects wanted for questioning in Phenix City car burglaries

The Phenix City Police Department is searching for car burglary suspects.

The individuals were seen breaking into a car in the Meadowood Subdivision Dec. 8.

If you have any information about the suspects, please call 334-448-2840 or 334-448-2825. You can remain anonymous if you choose.

