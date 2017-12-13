Suspects wanted for questioning in Phenix City car burglaries - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspects wanted for questioning in Phenix City car burglaries

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.) (Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

The Phenix City Police Department is searching for car burglary suspects.

The individuals were seen breaking into a car in the Meadowood Subdivision Dec. 8.

If you have any information about the suspects, please call 334-448-2840 or 334-448-2825. You can remain anonymous if you choose. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly