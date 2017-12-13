TCSO continues searching for missing elderly woman

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - In Troup County, sheriff's deputies say there have been no developments in a case involving a missing elderly woman.

Carol Evans, 75, was reported missing from her home in West Point on Nov. 11.



Crews searched the area for more than a week and never located Evans. They later called off their efforts.



Her family believes she became disoriented and walked away from her home on lower Lovelace Road.



The sheriff’s office is continuing to encourage anyone with information on the case to call them. If you have any information please call the sheriff's office at (706) 883-1616.

