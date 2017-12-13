FIRST TO ALERT: Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight!

(WTVM) - Temperatures will be chilly tonight, so be sure you are checking our the hour by hour weather if you're heading out to see the Geminid meteor shower tonight - it will peak between 1-3 AM local time, and if you're away from city lights, you might see up to 120 meteors per hour! It's always a great show.
Our weather stays dry through Saturday, but we're still on tap for rain chances going into Sunday and Monday.
You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on that forecast and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
The end of the month is also the end of a living condition for many residents at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.More >>
The end of the month is also the end of a living condition for many residents at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.More >>
A group of children in Russell County got a chance to feel the holiday spirit. More than 60 foster children came to a Christmas party hosted by the Russell County Foster Adoptive Parent Association.More >>
A group of children in Russell County got a chance to feel the holiday spirit. More than 60 foster children came to a Christmas party hosted by the Russell County Foster Adoptive Parent Association.More >>
The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band continued a 60-year tradition of providing music for soldiers, families, and civilians partners Wednesday evening.More >>
The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band continued a 60-year tradition of providing music for soldiers, families, and civilians partners Wednesday evening.More >>
Firefighters and first responders are on the scene of a massive fire in Valley. The fire is in progress at Fairfax Mill on Denson Street.More >>
Firefighters and first responders are on the scene of a massive fire in Valley. The fire is in progress at Fairfax Mill on Denson Street.More >>
After hearing from both candidates following Alabama’s special election, voters in East Alabama are sharing their thoughts.More >>
After hearing from both candidates following Alabama’s special election, voters in East Alabama are sharing their thoughts.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>