FIRST TO ALERT: Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight!

(WTVM) - Temperatures will be chilly tonight, so be sure you are checking our the hour by hour weather if you're heading out to see the Geminid meteor shower tonight - it will peak between 1-3 AM local time, and if you're away from city lights, you might see up to 120 meteors per hour! It's always a great show.

Our weather stays dry through Saturday, but we're still on tap for rain chances going into Sunday and Monday.

