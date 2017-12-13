Latest 'Star Wars' movie opens in all Columbus AMC theaters - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Latest 'Star Wars' movie opens in all Columbus AMC theaters

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: amctheatres.com) (Source: amctheatres.com)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in all Columbus AMC theaters Thursday. Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

AMC is offering an early showing of the movie at 6 p.m. Thursday. Guests will receive a pack of collectible 'Star Wars' trading cards, a regular popcorn, and see special content.  The opening night fan event and the Star Wars double features will be at participating locations.

Guests are welcome to come dressed in costume, but masks are not permitted.

A great turn out is expected for opening night.

For more information or to purchase tickets to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," click here.  

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

