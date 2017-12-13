GA Attorney General speaks at Columbus Rotary meeting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA Attorney General speaks at Columbus Rotary meeting

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Rotary meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Georgia’s Attorney General, Chris Carr, was the guest speaker.

Carr gave an update on state issues such as the positive outlook for the economy in 2018. He says his offices will be confronting big issues affecting Georgia in the new year to include gang activity, the opioid crisis, elder abuse, and cybersecurity.

Carr also spoke on the growing awareness people have in the state when it comes to human trafficking.

“What used to be in the shadow is now out because there is such conversation that is going on,” said Carr. “What we are talking about is adults abusing children. The average of a human trafficking victim is a 12 to 14-year-old girl. We have a moral a legal obligation to protect children.”

Carr says there could also be a resolution next year in the ongoing lawsuit between Georgia, Alabama, and Florida on water consumption from two main river basins.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Caught on camera: Man strips naked in road rage incident

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:11 AM EST2017-12-14 09:11:18 GMT

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>

     After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered. 

    (Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly