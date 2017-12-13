GA Attorney General speaks at Columbus Rotary meeting

The Columbus Rotary meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Georgia’s Attorney General, Chris Carr, was the guest speaker.

Carr gave an update on state issues such as the positive outlook for the economy in 2018. He says his offices will be confronting big issues affecting Georgia in the new year to include gang activity, the opioid crisis, elder abuse, and cybersecurity.

Carr also spoke on the growing awareness people have in the state when it comes to human trafficking.

“What used to be in the shadow is now out because there is such conversation that is going on,” said Carr. “What we are talking about is adults abusing children. The average of a human trafficking victim is a 12 to 14-year-old girl. We have a moral a legal obligation to protect children.”

Carr says there could also be a resolution next year in the ongoing lawsuit between Georgia, Alabama, and Florida on water consumption from two main river basins.

