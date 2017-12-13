City weighs proposal for new Columbus Government Center

A new government center in Columbus could cost the city more than $120,000,000.

The new proposal for the building would separate the judicial center and the government center.

Officials say the current building is long due for repair and replacement. Damage to the structure has raised concern for the general public.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says that the new building may be able to pay for itself.

