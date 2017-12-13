Auburn-Opelika ranked among cities with most jobs added in 2017

The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.

In a "USA Today" article, Auburn-Opelika ranked 16 out of 25. The metro area added nearly 3,000 jobs which is a 4.2 percent increase between January and October of this year.

The Auburn-Opelika unemployment rate also held steady at 3.1 percent with the national average being 4.1 percent.

The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley Alabama metro area also made the list.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.