Auburn-Opelika ranked among cities with most jobs added in 2017 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.

In a "USA Today" article, Auburn-Opelika ranked 16 out of 25. The metro area added nearly 3,000 jobs which is a 4.2 percent increase between January and October of this year.

The Auburn-Opelika unemployment rate also held steady at 3.1 percent with the national average being 4.1 percent.  

The Daphne-Fairhope-Foley Alabama metro area also made the list. 

