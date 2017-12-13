East AL voters react to AL U.S. Senate special election results

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band continued a 60-year tradition of providing music for soldiers, families, and civilians partners Wednesday evening.More >>
The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.More >>
The Columbus Rotary meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.More >>
Firefighters and first responders are on the scene of a massive fire in Valley. The fire is in progress at Fairfax Mill on Denson Street.More >>
The end of the month is also the end of a living condition for many residents at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>
A 10 year old boy in Yazoo City is so affected by bullying, he left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying didn't stop. On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help.More >>
