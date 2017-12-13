East AL voters react to AL U.S. Senate special election results

After hearing from both candidates following Alabama’s special election, voters in East Alabama are sharing their thoughts.

Voters in East Alabama reportedly showed up to the polls in record numbers.But much like the campaign, many voters say they still have mixed reactions following the results.

"I feel like when the people come together as one, we can get the job done,” said one East Alabama voter, Gregory Henry.

One day after the monumental Senate election in Alabama, the enormity of the decision is settling in for many voters.

Henry says the moment is historic."I think it's a very progressive move that we have made and shows the strength as political. The Democrats are alive and well,” said Henry.

A close race, but in the end, Democratic nominee Doug Jones was able to win the Alabama U.S. Senate seat with 50 percent of the vote. A victory for Democrats, but not everyone was happy with the results.

News Leader 9 spoke with several voters who were unhappy with election results.

"We need Republicans in there, I'm an independent, but if people don't see what's going on in Washington, they're a soup sandwich,” said Louis Cannalis.

Different reactions, and different views, but one thing voters say they agree on is that it’s time for change.

Democrats have not won a Senate seat since 1992. Jones' win gives Republicans just a 51-49 edge in the Senate.

Local county officials in Alabama say they saw a much higher voter turnout than expected in this Alabama special election.

Even some of the less populated counties like Barbour County saw increases.

