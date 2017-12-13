MCOE Band celebrates the holiday, Ft. Benning centennial with concert

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band continued a 60-year tradition of providing music for soldiers, families, and civilians partners Wednesday evening.More >>
The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.More >>
The Columbus Rotary meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.More >>
Firefighters and first responders are on the scene of a massive fire in Valley. The fire is in progress at Fairfax Mill on Denson Street.More >>
The end of the month is also the end of a living condition for many residents at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
