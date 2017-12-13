MCOE Band celebrates the holiday, Ft. Benning centennial with co - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

MCOE Band celebrates the holiday, Ft. Benning centennial with concert

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band continued a 60-year tradition of providing music for soldiers, families, and civilian partners Wednesday evening.

The band performed in its holiday concert as the final part of a three-concert series. Tonight’s concert was also a celebration of Fort Benning’s centennial.

“Being here tonight and putting on a holiday concert is a great opportunity for all of us to get together in a festive environment and enjoy each other’s company, said commander of the MCOE Band, Capt. Aaron Morris."

The band played different holiday tunes and allowed the children in attendance on stage to enjoy a story narrated by Mrs. Wesley.

