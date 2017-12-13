Fire crews battle massive fire at Fairfax Mill in Valley

Firefighters and first responders are on the scene of a massive fire in Valley.

The fire is in progress at Fairfax Mill on Denson Street.

According to fire officials, contractors conducted a small burning of debris earlier which spread rapidly. The exact time of the fire has not been determined.

The majority of the mill has been demolished. Due to high winds and other factors, the fire could not be contained enough to salvage the building. Collapses of parts of the building may cause loud sounds and the ground to shake.

Officials say no injuries have been reported. The public is asked to use caution when traveling or walking near the area of the fire.

