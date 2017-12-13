Property manager speaks out on forcing residents to leave with month notice

The end of the month is also the end of a living condition for many residents at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.

A property manager, who asked to remain anonymous, stated that one reason these residents have to move out of their mobile homes is because of what he calls illegal residents, or people who are living in these homes without paying rent. He went on to say that this is not about just kicking out these residents.

“A lot of people think this is the big bad landlord that wants these guys out, just kicking them to the curb. That's not at all what happened. The proceedings were done legally," explained the property manager.

He also stated that fires that are started in the area raise a safety concern for those who are living there because those fires are started very close to the homes.

For those residents who are going to be without a home, there are a few shelters that may be able to help.

Some shelters like Damascus Way, Valley Rescue Mission and House of Mercy are encouraging those residents to submit an application.

"First of all, I would tell them to call all the shelters around just like us and let us know what the timeframe is for that closing, and if then we had some options where we could let them know," says Deborah B. Hunsinger with Damascus Way.

