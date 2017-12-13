Christmas party hosted for Russell County foster children

A group of children in Russell County got a chance to feel the holiday spirit.

More than 60 foster children came to a Christmas party hosted by the Russell County Foster Adoptive Parent Association.

The party had food and games for the kids. Some of the children have been adopted, but most have not.

Leaders were happy to host the event because they believe that everyone should be able to celebrate the holidays and enjoy themselves.

