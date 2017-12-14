FIRST TO ALERT: Getting closer to the weekend and a weekend rain chance. Timing details here.

(WTVM) - Today is going to be a seasonably warm day with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s under a sunny sky. Cooler air will start to move in tomorrow keeping our highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon with a bit more cloud cover in place.
For the weekend we're still tracking a rain chance into the area by Sunday. The coverage of rain looks to be 50% - mainly in the afternoon/evening. The temperatures will return to the low 60s Sunday afternoon.
Rain chances take us into Monday and Tuesday with clouds sticking around through the week. Another rain shot comes in next Friday and could linger into Christmas weekend. Temperatures next week will be much more consistent with highs in the upper 60s and low/mid 60s.
You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on that forecast and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
Columbus police are searching for a missing man.More >>
Columbus police are searching for a missing man.More >>
The end of the month is also the end of a living condition for many residents at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.More >>
The end of the month is also the end of a living condition for many residents at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.More >>
The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band continued a 60-year tradition of providing music for soldiers, families, and civilians partners Wednesday evening.More >>
The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band continued a 60-year tradition of providing music for soldiers, families, and civilians partners Wednesday evening.More >>
The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.More >>
The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.More >>
The Columbus Rotary meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.More >>
The Columbus Rotary meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
Two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >>
Two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
A 10 year old boy in Yazoo City is so affected by bullying, he left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying didn't stop. On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help.More >>
A 10 year old boy in Yazoo City is so affected by bullying, he left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying didn't stop. On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >>
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>