FIRST TO ALERT: Getting closer to the weekend and a weekend rain chance. Timing details here.

(WTVM) - Today is going to be a seasonably warm day with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s under a sunny sky. Cooler air will start to move in tomorrow keeping our highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon with a bit more cloud cover in place.

For the weekend we're still tracking a rain chance into the area by Sunday. The coverage of rain looks to be 50% - mainly in the afternoon/evening. The temperatures will return to the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances take us into Monday and Tuesday with clouds sticking around through the week. Another rain shot comes in next Friday and could linger into Christmas weekend. Temperatures next week will be much more consistent with highs in the upper 60s and low/mid 60s.

