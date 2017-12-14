Columbus man missing since July was located in good health

Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.More >>
Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.More >>
The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend.More >>
The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend.More >>
Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?More >>
Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?More >>
ESPN recently provided a breakdown of the Outback Bowl with a team that’s not playing in that game.More >>
ESPN recently provided a breakdown of the Outback Bowl with a team that’s not playing in that game.More >>
Columbus police have located a man missing since July.More >>
Columbus police have located a man missing since July.More >>
Alabama junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was presented with a pair of individual national awards Thursday night at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.More >>
Alabama junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was presented with a pair of individual national awards Thursday night at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.More >>
Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as head coach, according to ESPN's sources.More >>
Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as head coach, according to ESPN's sources.More >>
It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New OrleansMore >>
It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New OrleansMore >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Tigers fill the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Clemson is in at No. 1 and the Auburn Tigers, fresh off its 26-14 Iron Bowl victory, are at No. 2.More >>
Tigers fill the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Clemson is in at No. 1 and the Auburn Tigers, fresh off its 26-14 Iron Bowl victory, are at No. 2.More >>
President Donald Trump briefly discussed Alabama at the Senate GOP luncheon. That's Alabama football, not Senate candidate Roy Moore.More >>
President Donald Trump briefly discussed Alabama at the Senate GOP luncheon. That's Alabama football, not Senate candidate Roy Moore.More >>
Will the 11-1 Crimson Tide be playoff bound?More >>
Will the 11-1 Crimson Tide be playoff bound?More >>
Nate Mason scored 20 points to lead No. 14 Minnesota to an 89-84 victory over No. 25 Alabama, which finished the game with just three players, in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday.More >>
Nate Mason scored 20 points to lead No. 14 Minnesota to an 89-84 victory over No. 25 Alabama, which finished the game with just three players, in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic on Saturday.More >>