Columbus man missing since July was located in good health - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man missing since July was located in good health

(Source: CPD) (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have located a man missing since July. 

Tyrese Cheatham, 18, was last seen by his mother in February 2016 in Columbus, GA and in July 2017 Chatham was photographed at a family gathering in Eufaula, AL before being found. 

Police say he was in good health. No other details are available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Third UGA football player arrested since SEC Championship victory

    Third UGA football player arrested since SEC Championship victory

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:30 PM EST2017-12-13 18:30:58 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:08 AM EST2017-12-14 16:08:13 GMT
    Source: University of Georgia via websiteSource: University of Georgia via website

    Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree. 

    More >>

    Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree. 

    More >>

  • Bulldog legend reminisces about 1943 Rose Bowl

    Bulldog legend reminisces about 1943 Rose Bowl

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:09 PM EST2017-12-13 22:09:36 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:15 PM EST2017-12-13 22:15:46 GMT
    Charley Trippi with his wife Peggy. (Source: WGCL)Charley Trippi with his wife Peggy. (Source: WGCL)

    The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend. 

    More >>

    The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend. 

    More >>

  • LSU back at practice, focus turns to Notre Dame

    LSU back at practice, focus turns to Notre Dame

    Derrius Guice should be avaliable for Notre Dame game. Source: Mark LaGrangeDerrius Guice should be avaliable for Notre Dame game. Source: Mark LaGrange
    LSU went back to work this week in preparation for the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame. A win would be nice, but this is also a chance to get some freshman playing time to get ready for 2018. Well it'll come in practice only. "Those guys will get more reps. So I'll give them a couple of more reps at the end of a team period. It's sending the wrong message to our football team. It's all focus on winning the game. Exactly what we did last year," said LSU Head Coach Ed Org...More >>
    LSU went back to work this week in preparation for the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame. A win would be nice, but this is also a chance to get some freshman playing time to get ready for 2018. Well it'll come in practice only. "Those guys will get more reps. So I'll give them a couple of more reps at the end of a team period. It's sending the wrong message to our football team. It's all focus on winning the game. Exactly what we did last year," said LSU Head Coach Ed Org...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly