CPD searching for man missing since July

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a missing man.

Tyrese Cheatham, 18, was last seen by his mother in February 2016 in Columbus, GA and in July 2017 Chatham was photographed at a family gathering in Eufaula, AL.

He is described as weighing 130 pounds, 5’1,” with brown eyes and black hair.

His family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Tyrese Cheatham please call the Columbus.

