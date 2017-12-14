Columbus paratrooper awarded Bronze Star

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus paratrooper, stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for his heroic actions during an attack in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Nikolas Ramirez with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division was given the honor yesterday.



He is the sixth paratrooper to be honored following the blast in Afghanistan on Aug. 2.

The attack left two soldiers dead and four others wounded.

The Fayette Observer reports that Ramirez, who was wounded, was able to free another paratrooper who was trapped in a Gunner's Turrett after the blast.

That man lived and was at Ramirez's side Wednesday when he was awarded the medal.

