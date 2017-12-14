Columbus paratrooper awarded Bronze Star

Columbus Police are investigating an alleged child molestation of a juvenile at Double Churches Middle School.More >>
Pollsters are saying Jones hopes to rally the African-American vote.
Two big elections are just days away for voters across the state of Alabama. After voter fraud allegations in Phenix City, the NAACP continues to speak out.
With chilly temperatures forecasted to roll in this weekend, it's important to keep your pipes from bursting.
The Iron Cross Motorcycle Club teamed together with bike club riders across Columbus on a mission to give. They put on their 35th annual Toys-for-Tot's drive and parade. Every toy will be donated to The Valley Rescue Mission.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.
