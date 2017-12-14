Fairfax Mill fire in Valley, AL was an illegal burn

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) – New details are underway following the Fairfax Mill fire in Valley, AL on Wednesday.

According to the Chambers County Commission, the controlled burn was not permitted and was, therefore, an illegal burn.

The majority of the mill has been demolished. Due to high winds and other factors, the fire could not be contained enough to salvage the building.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.