3 arrested for possessing nearly $3K worth of drugs in Columbus

By Deloris Washington, Assistant News Director
Tobias Bulger, Altrazo Nickerson, Frankie Walker (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail) Tobias Bulger, Altrazo Nickerson, Frankie Walker (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges after police say they found nearly $3,000 worth of drugs.

Police say they found a variety of drugs on 30-year old Altrazo Nickerson, 30-year old Frankie Walker, and 27-year old Tobias Bulger Wednesday, Dec.13 near Cusseta Road and Brown Avenue.

According to police reports, they seized two bags with 22.5 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,250.00, one bag containing 29 Ecstasy pills with a street value of $725.00, three bags containing 4.6 grams of marijuana valued at $46.00 plus a crown royal bag and several empty baggies.

Nickerson is charged with:

  • Excessive window tint
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute

Walker is charged with:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute
  • obstruction

Bulger is charged with:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Tinted windshield or window
  • Obstruction of an officer

