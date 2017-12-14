2 students arrested for child molestation on a Columbus school bus

Auburn University purchased hundreds of extra tickets to the upcoming Peach Bowl game. Athletic Director Jay Jacobs announced the school bought an additional 750 seats in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating an alleged child molestation of a juvenile at Double Churches Middle School.More >>
A new Courtyard by Marriott has opened in downtown LaGrange.More >>
Georgia State University student and Columbus native is setting up a special type of store to help those in need, just in time for the holiday.More >>
Three teens made their first appearance before a Recorders Court judge Thursday morning. Nineteen year old Nashira Miller, 19 year old Daijon Williams, and 17 year old Javon McClendon all face charges of murder in the fatal shooting of Javion Shorter.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Officers surrounded a home after two Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >>
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >>
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
