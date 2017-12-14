2 students arrested for child molestation on a Columbus school bus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating an alleged child molestation of a juvenile on a school bus.

On December 11, 2017, a school resource officer reported the incident to Columbus police, according to a police report. The Muscogee County School District says the incident happened Dec. 8 during an afternoon route transporting students from Double Churches Middle School. Two students reportedly engaged in acts of sexual nature while in transport.

The alleged incident resulted in a 12 and 13-year-old being arrested. The Double Churches Middle School students are charged with child molestation.

The Muscogee County School District released the following statement:

The incident involves two students who have been accused of participating in acts of a sexual nature, while on a school bus. The incident did not occur on location at a school. The case is currently under investigation with the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

