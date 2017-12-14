Traffic stop leads to drugs, gun being seized in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man is in jail after Columbus police say they found drugs and a gun in his possession during a traffic stop.

On Dec. 12, 2017, police were patrolling the area of Macon Road and Rigdon Road when they noticed a black Dodge Charger traveling west on Macon Road with no taillights on.

Frederick Coley, 36, was the driver of the car. When police searched the vehicle they found ecstasy, marijuana, and a handgun.

Coley was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

