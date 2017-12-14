Phenix City Police Dept. searching for vehicle used in burglary

The Phenix City Police Department is searching for a vehicle that was possibly used in a residential burglary.

A silver Dodge Ram pickup is believed to have been used in a burglary that happened Monday, Dec. 11 in the area of north Summerville Road.

If anyone has any information about this vehicle or its occupants, please call the Phenix City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-448-2836.

