Troup Co. Sheriff's Office searching for armed bank robbery suspect

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

The armed robbery happened at Charter Bank located at 2231 West Point Rd. around 2:03 on Thursday.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money after pointing a gun at the clerks and leaving.

The suspect left in a Mazda 3 turning left on West Point Rd.

If you have any information please call 911.

