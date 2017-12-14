Suspect wanted for questioning in theft at Eufaula hospital

The Eufaula Police Department trying to identify a theft suspect.

The theft happened Thursday, Dec. 14 inside Medical Center Barbour between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The suspect has bandages on both elbows and was seen in a small silver car.

If you have any information on the suspect or theft, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 334-687-1200. To report anonymously, call 334-687-7100.

