GUEST SEGMENT: Woman studying poverty brings 'Street Store' to Columbus for the homeless

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Georgia State University student and Columbus native is setting up a special type of store to help those in need, just in time for the holiday.

Sara Shirazi, 19 is hosting a Street Store for the homeless on Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will take place at 11th Street and 1st Avenue. Shirazi is asking the public to bring donations to the event.

