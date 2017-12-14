Courtyard by Marriott opens in downtown LaGrange

A new Courtyard by Marriott has opened in downtown LaGrange.

The Courtyard opened Wednesday, Dec. 13, and features Courtyard’s latest contemporary room design, and flexibility to allow guests to enhance their travel experience.

Guests will be offered easy access to historic downtown LaGrange, Sweetland Amphitheatre, Del’avant Event Center, Hills and Dales Estate, and more.

“From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers,” said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. “Today’s technology has changed how people travel.”

The 90-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Paramount LaGrange, LLC, and managed by Paramount Hospitality Management, LLC of Atlanta, GA.

Courtyard by Marriott LaGrange is located at 25 West Lafayette Sq.

