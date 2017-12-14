Auburn University buys extra Peach Bowl tickets

Auburn University purchased hundreds of extra tickets to the upcoming Peach Bowl game.

Athletic Director Jay Jacobs announced the school bought an additional 750 seats in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Jacobs says the extra tickets were purchased after students bought up all 500 the bowl originally allotted the school.

Auburn will face the University of Central Florida in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m.

