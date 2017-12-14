Columbus women donate gifts to babies in NICU for the holidays

Three women took time out of their day to make the holidays a little more special for families with babies in the NICU.

The women are residents of the Covenant Woods retirement community and donated crochet blankets and hats to the babies at Columbus Regional Health.

The women say they are just happy to bring families joy during these trying times.

Sam Beman, a local actor, comedian, and cancer survivor dressed up as the Grinch to visit patients as te hospital as well.

