'Cops for Kids' event treats area children to Christmas shopping

Children in the community participated in a meaningful Christmas experience with law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies in Columbus took families who usually wouldn’t have a nice Christmas, shopping and taught them the true meaning of the holiday.

‘Cops for Kids’ has taken place for over 25 years and also aims to build a relationship between law enforcement and children in the community.

"It puts a relationship between the officers and the kids,” said Maj. J.D. Hawk. “ Some of these kids they only see the police come when something's wrong and they get to know these officers in a different light and realize that the officers are human beings, and it’s good for both the kids and the officers."

The event is supported by donations from the community and some officer even pay out of pocket if the children go over their usual spending limit.

Officers met with the families at the ice rink and escorted the kids to Wal-Mart in their squad cars.

