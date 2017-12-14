'Cops for Kids' event treats area children to Christmas shopping

People across Columbus attended the ‘Let’s Talk’with the Mayor forum at East Columbus Magnet Academy. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and city employees were on site to answer questions involving the current status of the city.More >>
A Columbus High School senior had a priceless reaction after receiving an early admission to an Ivy League college.More >>
The community came together for an exclusive shopping event in Columbus. The 3rd annual Boutique Crawl, a one night only shopping event, featured some of the most acclaimed boutiques in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
Children in the community participated in a meaningful Christmas experience with law enforcement.More >>
A Georgia congressman is speaking out against the repeal of net neutralityMore >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
The former head of state police may have broken state law on several occasions during his time as the state’s top cop, according to a new report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...More >>
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' rules that equalized access to the internet.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
