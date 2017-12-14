Body found near Brickyard Rd. in Phenix City ID'd

The identity of a body found at a campsite near Brickyard Road in Phenix City has been identified.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry confirmed Jeffrey McCalister, 43, from Phenix City was found Dec. 8 in a wooded area between Brickyard Road. and Colin Powell Parkway.

There is still no word on how long his body has been there. It is undetermined if foul play was involved.

McCalister's autopsy is still pending.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.