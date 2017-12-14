GA congressman speaks out against net neutrality repeal

A Georgia congressman is speaking out against the repeal of net neutrality.

Sandford D. Bishop, U.S. Representative for the second Congressional District of Georgia commented he opposes the decision to repeal the net neutrality rules.

Net neutrality prohibits internet service providers like Charter and Comcast from backing some sites and apps over others, meaning they can’t alter traffic to block or slow down apps and sites that compete against their own services.

“I am deeply disappointed in the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to real Net neutrality,” commented Bishop. “All citizens should have fair and equal access to the internet.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repealed the net neutrality rules Thursday, which gives service providers the power to control website speeds and access.

