Annual 'boutique crawl' offers exclusive shopping in the Chattahoochee Valley

The community came together for an exclusive shopping event in Columbus.

The 3rd annual Holly Jolly Boutique Crawl, a one night only shopping event, featured some of the most acclaimed boutiques in the Chattahoochee Valley. There were over 20 local vendors and vendors from Eufaula and Auburn as well.

The event was a great place to do last minute Christmas shopping and to have cocktails all under one roof.

Vendors sold clothing, jewelry, beauty products, edibles, and more.

"It's so nice to see the community come together I mean it’s amazing how many people come out and support their local boutiques and their local businesses,” said event organizer, Sarah Douglas. “That’s what it’s really all about. You know we really try to keep it right here and do these things for Columbus and remind people to shop small and shop local."

Proceeds from a silent auction at the event go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.