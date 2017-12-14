Annual 'boutique crawl' offers exclusive shopping in the Chattahoochee Valley

A Georgia congressman is speaking out against the repeal of net neutralityMore >>
A Georgia congressman is speaking out against the repeal of net neutralityMore >>
The Eufaula Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. The theft happened Thursday, Dec. 14 inside Medical Center Barbour between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. The theft happened Thursday, Dec. 14 inside Medical Center Barbour between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.More >>
Three women took time out of their day to make the holidays a little more special for families with babies in the NICU.More >>
Three women took time out of their day to make the holidays a little more special for families with babies in the NICU.More >>
The identity of a body found at a campsite near Brickyard Road in Phenix City has been identified.More >>
The identity of a body found at a campsite near Brickyard Road in Phenix City has been identified.More >>
Children in the community participated in a meaningful Christmas experience with law enforcement.More >>
Children in the community participated in a meaningful Christmas experience with law enforcement.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>