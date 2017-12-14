Columbus community attends 2017's final 'Let's Talk' with the Mayor forum

People across Columbus attended the ‘Let’s Talk’ with the Mayor forum at East Columbus Magnet Academy.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and city employees were on site to answer questions involving the current status of the city.

One question from the audience came from the mother of Steven McClendon, a recent murder victim during the city’s past 34 murders this year.

McClendon asked the mayor why the city does not have security cameras across the city to capture crime on video. Tomlinson responded by saying the issue will continue to be looked into.

