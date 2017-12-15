Columbus High student has priceless reaction to early admission to Harvard

A Columbus High School senior had a priceless reaction after receiving an early admission to an Ivy League college.

Derek Huell learned the news today that he has been accepted to Harvard University.

He plans to major in Neurobiology.

A video of him receiving the news was posted to Twitter and has gone viral. The video has been viewed more than 170,000 times.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.