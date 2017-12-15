Nearly 700 students to graduate from CSU this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s time to turn the tassel for hundreds of Columbus State University students this weekend.

Nearly 700 students will graduate from CSU Friday and Saturday in the school’s 115th commencement.

Graduates will be presented by their college at three commencement ceremonies at the CSU Lumpkin Center.

The College of the Arts and Turner College of Business will start things off with their ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Students in the College of Education and Health Professions graduate Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by the College of Letters and Sciences at 3 p.m.

Betsy Whitaker Covington, president, and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley will be the commencement speaker.

