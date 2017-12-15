Ice skating rink being installed in Auburn, Gay St. parking lot blocked off

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - If you typically park your car in one downtown Auburn lot, you'll have to find another spot Friday.

City officials will block off the Gay Street parking lot at 5 p.m. to begin installing their downtown holiday ice skating rink.

You can look in the municipal parking deck and in the Tichenor Avenue parking lot for other spots.

The city says the skating rink will open for the public by 6 p.m., pending installation.

