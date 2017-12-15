Chester Jackson helps spread joy with his 6th annual bike giveaway

Mr. Chester Jackson is the owner of the body shop where he's giving away more than 300 bikes to kids this year.

The giveaway is open to any kids from the ages of 3-13 with a parent or guardian present.

Jackson is doing things a little different this year. He is asking that all families bring a non-perishable item in exchange for a bike.

Those items will be donated to the local food bank. One parent explains his previous experience and how grateful he is for Mr. Jackson.

"I came down here to see what it was about. - he’s a wonderful man," James Bero said. "He’s all about helping everybody and he did everything he could to make sure my kid left here with a bike. It made her Christmas and it made ours just to see her smile."

Jackson said there will be food, drinks, and even a little Christmas caroling. The bike shop has moved from Farr Road to 142 Brennan Road in Columbus.

They are still accepting bike donations all day on Friday and the giveaway is Saturday from 9 a.m. starting at 9 A.M. at East Coast Body Shop on Brennan road.

