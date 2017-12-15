Auburn man arrested after befriending individuals at a bar, allegedly robs them

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police arrested a man on four counts of robbery.

On Dec. 14 around 1:15 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of N. College Street regarding a reported robbery.

According to the complainant, a male suspect befriended several individuals at a local bar and eventually left in a vehicle with them.

After directing them to several locations, including one where weapons were seen, the male suspect gained control of the keys to the vehicle and demanded money from the victims.

While money was being withdrawn from an ATM by a victim, the complainant was able to exit the vehicle and contact police.

A description of the vehicle was obtained and Auburn police officers were able to locate the vehicle.

Jeremy Anthony Jackson was arrested and taken to the Auburn Police Division where he was interviewed and charged with four counts of robbery in the first-degree.

Jackson was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $400,000 bond. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.



Anyone with information regarding this crime or Jackson is asked to contact the Auburn Police Detective Section at (334) 501-3140 or the Secret Witness Line at (334) 246-1391.



