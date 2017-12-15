Friday marks National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day - Send us your pics!

(WTVM) - It's that time of year as Friday, Dec. 15 marks National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

This day is about proudly sporting your favorite ugly Christmas sweater regardless if you are at work, school, or headed to the gym.

We want to see you in your ugliest Christmas sweater! Submit your pictures to pix@wtvm.com.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.