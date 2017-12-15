Opelika man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police arrested a man for rape on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Jaylen Williams, 20, of Opelika, was arrested after the parent of a 15-year-old girl discovered Williams at the home on Lee Road 20.

It was later determined that Williams had been sexually involved with the teen girl. Police say Williams was an acquaintance of the 15-year-old.

He was charged with rape in the second-degree and taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $25,000 bond.

