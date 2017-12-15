Opelika man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old

A Phenix City mother is looking for answers after her children and 18 others were kicked off a school bus. The students are from Lakewood Primary and Elementary schools.More >>
It was a fun day for students at Baker Middle School Friday morning.
Safe Kids of Columbus held a helmet giveaway at the Columbus Public Library.
A new addition to Rotary Park is scheduled to open in February.
Auburn police arrested a man for rape on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Jaylen Williams, 20, of Opelika, was arrested after a parent of the 15-year-old girl discovered Williams at the home on Lee Road.
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's Office
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirm the missing toddler was found safe Friday afternoon.
The device's inventor started booby-trapping empty boxes using shotgun blanks and fishing wire after he caught thieves on his surveillance camera stealing multiple deliveries from his front porch.
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.
The three brothers from Morenci, Michigan went missing in November of 2010.
Custody fight for elephant unfolds in Lawrence County court A bench trial is underway in Lawrence County as the owners of a circus elephant fight to regain custody of the animal, who animal activists claim was chronically abused.
The Carolina Panthers have announced that an internal investigation is underway into allegations of workplace misconduct against the team's owner and founder, Jerry Richardson.
Despite the warnings, many still chose to heat up their food in plastic containers inside the microwave.
