Woman wins new car in Opelika Ford's car giveaway

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A lucky person won a new vehicle on Friday, thanks to Opelika Ford.

The contest was simple, anyone who scheduled a test drive was eligible to win a 2018 Challenger Hellcat. Kristy O'Steen from Salem, AL won a 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat valued at $70,000.

The vehicle was given away by Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, a dealership in Opelika.

Congrats to the winner!

