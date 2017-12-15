MCSD earns national award for effective budgeting

The Muscogee County School District has is the recipient of a national prestigious award.

The district was named a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award recipient after meeting nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awarded the district earlier this month.

Recipients are noted for demonstrating four guidelines that determine how well the entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device.

“The award represents a significant achievement by the entity,” said the Association in a release. “Budget documents must be rated ‘proficient’ in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.”

This year marks the first time the Muscogee County School District has received the award.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.