OPD arrests second suspect in gas station robbery, shooting

The Opelika Police Department has made a second arrest in an October gas station robbery and shooting.

Eric Darden, 20, of Tuskegee was arrested Dec. 14 in Montgomery and charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

A Marathon gas station located at 1100 Columbus Parkway was reportedly robbed on Oct. 2. Shooting during the incident was also reported.

De’aundre Neal, 25, of Tuskegee was previously arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.