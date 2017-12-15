PAWS humane offers spay/neuter discounts during holiday season - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

PAWS humane offers spay/neuter discounts during holiday season

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

PAWS Humane is having its Jingle Ball spay/neuter extravaganza during the holiday season.

Spay/neuter discounts will be offered for appointments scheduled between Dec. 18 -31.

See discounted prices below:

$50 Spay/Neuter Dog and Female Cat

$30 Male Cat Neuter

Surgery Includes Microchip

To schedule an appointment, call 706-987-8380, or click here

