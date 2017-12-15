Portion of Moores Mill Rd. in Auburn closes for construction work

A portion of Moores Mill Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Dec. 18.

Moores Mill Road between Dean Road and East University Drive will be closed through Wednesday, Dec. 20 as work to replace sanitary sewer is completed.

Drivers are asked to use caution while in the area and to seek alternate routes to avoid delay.

