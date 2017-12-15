Safe Kids Columbus hosts helmet giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Safe Kids of Columbus held a helmet giveaway at the Columbus Public Library.

Columbus Regional Health sponsored the event for Safe Kids along with other local organizations and businesses.

Friday’s event was first come, first serve for kids fourteen and younger.

Country’s BBQ served their famous hot chocolate and kids were also able to see Santa Claus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.