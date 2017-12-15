East AL mother says multiple kids kicked off Phenix City school bus

A Phenix City mother is looking for answers after her children and 18 others were kicked off a school bus.

The students are from Lakewood Primary and Elementary schools.

India Smith was waiting for her children to get home from school on the bus Wednesday, but that never happened. She received a call from her children’s school that she needed to come pick them up and no one could tell her what exactly happened.

"He literally threw them off the bus and didn’t tell anybody anything," Smith says.

Soon after she found out about 20 students were returned to school because paper was being thrown around on the ride home. However, this mother is concerned for the children’s safety because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“I don’t have a problem with you, I have a problem with her… and this is my bus… I talked to your husband before but I said you didn’t talk to me then he said oh so you wear the britches in the house." Smith says those were the words the bus driver used to her in November.

Days later she received an apology letter from the supervisor of transportation for Phenix City schools.

After a school board meeting last night, this mother says nothing has been done and she is worried about the children’s safety because this isn’t the first time she’s had a run-in with the driver.

“I am very angry and very disappointed in the school system in how they handled it," Smith says.

The driver behind the wheel of the bus is Gary Head, who is also on the Russell County Board of Registrars. News Leader 9's Parker Branton spoke with Head on the phone this morning and he said he could not comment on the situation because the school board is doing an investigation, but there’s more to the story to be told.

After filing complaints to the school system and bringing it to the school boards attention this East Alabama mother is asking for something to be done.

“At this point, all I can do is pray for those kids that are on that bus," says Smith.

According to the school system if a bus driver thinks a situation is unsafe it is protocol to return the students to school. This case remains under investigation.

