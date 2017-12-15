Community campaign adds fitness center to Rotary Park in Columbus

A community-based campaign announced a new addition to Rotary Park is scheduled to open in February.

Together 2017 unveiled a new outdoor fitness park Friday.

Fitness Together at Rotary Park is a 10-unit outdoor fitness center that will be open to the public.

The Together 2017 sponsors say the whole idea behind the outdoor park is for your entire family to get a well-rounded workout in a convenient place.

“It adds a unique aspect to the Columbus health and fitness community and also designed for easy access for seniors for younger kids for the disabled,” said Marquette McKnight, project manager of Together 2017.

The design took about six months to design.

