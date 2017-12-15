Baker Middle School welcomes professionals to career day

It was a fun day for students at Baker Middle School Friday morning.

Students participated in a special career day.

News Leader 9 was honored to partake in the event. Sharifa Jackson and Roslyn Giles spoke were onsite to speak with students.

People representing other career fields like nursing, law enforcement, and computer technicians also participated.

